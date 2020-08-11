LATEST

Le Mans to run behind closed doors > View

F1 posts $596 million drop in Q2 income > View

Jacobson: New tyre rules ‘entertaining’ and ‘sustainable’ for fans > View

Supercars transporters to take to the streets of Darwin > View

VIDEO: Whincup explains brake knock-off > View

Understanding the Racing Point penalty > View

Border restrictions bring broadcast shakeup to Supercars > View

POLL: Should Supercars finish its season at the Bathurst 1000? > View

ARC to be contested over four rounds > View

WORLD WRAP: Piastri drops to second in title race after Silverstone > View

Da Costa wins Formula E championship in Techeetah one-two > View

Racing Point 'appalled' with rivals after guilty verdict > View

Home » News » Le Mans » Le Mans to run behind closed doors

Le Mans to run behind closed doors

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 11th August, 2020 - 9:47am

Share:

LinkedIn

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will run behind closed doors in 2020

This year’s edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place behind closed doors due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Last month ticket sales for the event were suspended as organisers at the time looked to reduce crowd numbers.

Organisers have now confirmed there will be no spectators at this year’s race after evaluating a range of possible solutions.

France has experienced an upturn in COVID-19 cases since mid-July with nearly 9500 reported in the last week.

“The 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans will go down in the annals of history as, sadly, the world’s greatest endurance race will be run this year with no spectators trackside,” explained Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club l’Ouest.

“Over the last few weeks, we have looked at many ways in which we could hold our event in September with fans present, albeit in limited numbers.

“However, given the constraints involved in organising a festival-scale event over several days in the current situation, we have opted with the local government authorities to hold the race behind closed doors.

“There were still too many question marks regarding health and safety. We know that our fans will be as disappointed as we are by this decision but, with public health in the balance, it really wasn’t a difficult call to make.

“You don’t compromise where safety is concerned.”

Traditionally scheduled to take place in July, this year’s race will be held across the September 19-20 weekend.

More Le Mans News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com