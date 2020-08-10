VIDEO: Whincup explains brake knock-off

Watch Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Jamie Whincup explain brake knock-off and why Supercars drivers tap the brake pedal on straights.
“Why are drivers always tapping on the brakes when they drive down the main straight?”
Great question! ⭐️ Let JDub explain 👇#RedBullHolden #VASC pic.twitter.com/6Rd5F7pPxR
— Red Bull Holden (@redbullholden) August 8, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]