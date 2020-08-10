LATEST

VIDEO: Whincup explains brake knock-off

Monday 10th August, 2020 - 5:00pm

Watch Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Jamie Whincup explain brake knock-off and why Supercars drivers tap the brake pedal on straights.

