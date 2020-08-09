LATEST

ON THIS DAY: August 9

ON THIS DAY: August 9

Sunday 9th August, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 9.

2013: John Bowe set for belated Formula 1 debut

John Bowe will this weekend begin a two-part foray into historic open-wheel competition that is set to culminate in racing a Formula 1 car at Laguna Seca in California.

2017: Stanaway: Super2 drive a perfect chance to impress

Richie Stanaway says a run in the Dunlop Super2 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park is the perfect opportunity to showcase his potential to Supercars teams.

2011: Johnson: Qualifying is key to finishing races

Steven Johnson says that strong qualifying performances are largely responsible for his record of finishing every lap of the 2011 V8 Supercars Championship so far.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

