Guenther beats Frijns by a tenth

Sunday 9th August, 2020 - 10:47am

Maximilian Guenther (#28) and Robin Rijns (#4)

Maximilian Guenther has beaten Robin Rijns by just over a tenth of a second in Formula E Race 8 but Antonio Felix da Costa still holds a commanding championship lead.

Da Costa took the chequered flag in fourth position after 35 laps in his Techeetah around the Berlin Tempelhof circuit, meaning he is 68 points clear of Guenther at the top of the standings with a total of 90 points on offer in the three races which remain.

Jean-Eric Vergne qualified on pole in the other Techeetah and led the race until Guenther momentarily got ahead at the start of Lap 30, then made the move for good at Turn 7 on the same tour.

Frijns (Envision Virgin) got through on Vergne on what would be the penultimate lap and attacked Guenther on the last, but found no way past the leading BMW i Andretti entry.

Only 0.128s separated them at the finish, while Vergne made the podium by just 0.174s over da Costa.

Lucas di Grassi is 76 points behind da Costa in the title race having claimed eighth in his Audi.

Mitch Evans’ deficit to the championship leader is another two points after the Kiwi drove his Jaguar from 19th on the grid to ninth, with the fastest lap along the way.

Race 9 takes place on the same circuit layout tomorrow at 03:03 AEST.

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Pts
1 António Félix da Costa 137
2 Maximilian Guenther 69
3 Lucas di Grassi 61
4 Mitch Evans 59
5 Stoffel Vandoorne 57
6 André Lotterer 55
7 Sam Bird 52
8 Sébastien Buemi 52
9 Jean-Éric Vergne 51
10 Alexander Sims 49
11 Oliver Rowland 44
12 Robin Frijns 40
13 Edoardo Mortara 36
14 Nyck de Vries 30
15 Jérôme D’Ambrosio 19
16 Pascal Wehrlein 14
17 James Calado 10
18 Daniel Abt 8
19 Felipe Massa 2
20 Brendon Hartley 2
21 René Rast 1
22 Alex Lynn 0
23 Neel Jani 0
24 Oliver Turvey 0
25 Nico Mueller 0
26 Qinghua Ma 0
27 Sérgio Sette Câmara 0

