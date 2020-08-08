Seamer praises Supercars fraternity for ‘digging in’

Sean Seamer has praised the efforts of the wider Supercars fraternity for “digging in” amid a turbulent period for the championship.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship has gone through several calendar revisions and it is anticipated more will come.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Melbourne- and Sydney-based teams have been forced out of their respective bases due to travel restrictions.

The championship is currently on a northern swing with consecutive rounds in Darwin and back-to-back events on the streets of Townsville.

Up to two events at Queensland Raceway remains a possibility as Supercars looks to maximise the time spent away for those exiled teams.

Speaking with select media, including Speedcafe.com, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said he’s been buoyed by the resilience of those affected.

“One thing I would say is that the teams, our suppliers, our TV team, everybody knows that unfortunately this is somewhat becoming a new normal,” said Seamer.

“They’ve been great and they’ve been flexible. It’s not easy, but by nature of this sport everybody is logistical in nature.

“The way I’d summarise it is; it’s a challenge, it’s not a nightmare. Full credit to my team and the teams for digging in because they want to go racing.

“Everybody is passionate about what we do, and it might sound cheesy, but at the end of the day, people wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing unless they really cared about it, right?

“Whether it’s our team, motorsport operations, whether it’s Erebus or Team 18, everybody is just digging in because this is what they do.”

Seamer acknowledged the cost that the time away has had on teams.

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards previously told Speedafe.com that it would cost in excess of $50,000 to feed his four-car crew for a five-to-six-week period.

Ultimately, Seamer said the cost of not racing outweighs the current situation of being on the road until at least the start of September.

“It’s certainly not as efficient as it would be if we had better spacing between the rounds,” said Seamer.

“It is putting obvious pressure on the teams that have to do things on the road that they would otherwise be able to do back at their workshop, but we’re making it work.

“It certainly doesn’t cost as much as not racing at all.”

While the category boss hasn’t been able to attend any race meetings since the coronavirus outbreak began, he said he has spoken with the team owners to see that they are committed.

“Everybody wants to go racing because that’s what they do,” said Seamer.

“I think to suggest that everybody is as comfortable and as happy as they would be at their own homes with their families, no, but they’re digging in.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to resume with the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown on August 15-16.

That will be followed by the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.