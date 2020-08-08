LATEST

ON THIS DAY: August 8 > View

Racing Point boss: Brown has ‘no idea what he’s talking about’ > View

Brown: Racing Point’s explanation for ‘pink Mercedes’ is ‘BS’ > View

Multiple teams to appeal Racing Point penalty > View

Ricciardo eyeing podium after ‘genuine’ third in practice > View

Round winner to be awarded at Darwin Triple Crown > View

Seamer praises Supercars fraternity for ‘digging in’ > View

Mercedes dominates Friday in Silverstone > View

FIA rules Racing Point guilty in brake duct saga > View

VIDEO: Inside a BTCC team transporter > View

Perez tests positive, Hulkenberg to start at Silverstone > View

NT revokes hotspots, Supercars personnel leave quarantine > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: August 8

ON THIS DAY: August 8

By

Saturday 8th August, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 8.

2013: Demand forces Bathurst 12 Hour entry freeze

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have temporarily ceased taking entries for the 2014 event after an unprecedented level of early competitor interest.

2018: Lowndes reveals Goodwood Festival of Speed ambition

A run at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed behind the wheel of the 2006 Bathurst 1000 winning Triple Eight Ford Falcon is among Craig Lowndes’ motorsport ambitions.

2012: Mercedes-Benz rules out V8 Supercars program

Mercedes-Benz has informed V8 Supercars that it will not enter the category in 2013, ending months of discussion between the two parties.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com