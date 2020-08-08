Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 8.

2013: Demand forces Bathurst 12 Hour entry freeze

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have temporarily ceased taking entries for the 2014 event after an unprecedented level of early competitor interest.

2018: Lowndes reveals Goodwood Festival of Speed ambition

A run at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed behind the wheel of the 2006 Bathurst 1000 winning Triple Eight Ford Falcon is among Craig Lowndes’ motorsport ambitions.

2012: Mercedes-Benz rules out V8 Supercars program

Mercedes-Benz has informed V8 Supercars that it will not enter the category in 2013, ending months of discussion between the two parties.

