Bagnaia out of Czech MotoGP after practice crash

Francesco Bagnaia has been ruled out of the remainder of the Czech MotoGP after breaking his right tibia in a practice crash.

The Pramac Racing rider went down at Turn 1 late in Free Practice 1 at Brno, and was taken to hospital for examination on what was initially reported as a suspected fractured knee.

According to a team statement, Bagnaia is expected to undergo surgery in Italy today (Saturday, local time).

The Italian will also miss next weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro named as his fill-in for the first of back-to-back grands prix at Red Bull Ring.

“Tomorrow morning (Saturday), I will be back in Italy,” said Bagnaia, who ran second before suffering a race-ending engine problem last time out in the Andalucian MotoGP.

“Luckily the fracture did not affect the ligaments of the knee so the recovery time will be faster.

“I’m really sorry because this morning the feeling with the bike was really good.

“My goal is to be on track for the second race in Austria.”

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo led Franco Morbidelli in a Petronas Yamaha SRT one-two on combined Friday times, while Bagnaia’s team-mate, Jack Miller, was 10th-quickest.