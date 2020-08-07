LATEST

Third-straight win moves da Costa closer to Formula E crown > View

Townsville Tin Tops all-comers to support Supercars > View

Supercars confirms Townsville double-header > View

Bottas extends Mercedes contract > View

Perez completes quarantine, could race this weekend > View

NTI signs three-year Townsville naming rights deal > View

Perkins Engineering book to be released > View

Compromised qualifying led to Mercedes tyre failures > View

Townsville double-header tickets go on sale > View

Supercars confirms tyre allocation for Darwin SuperSprint > View

ON THIS DAY: August 6 > View

Da Costa takes maximum points in Berlin > View

Home » News » Formula E » Third-straight win moves da Costa closer to Formula E crown

Third-straight win moves da Costa closer to Formula E crown

Mat Coch

By

Friday 7th August, 2020 - 11:36am

Share:

LinkedIn

Antonio Felix da Costa leads the field at the start

Antonio Felix da Costa has claimed his third successive Formula E win to move a step closer to a maiden championship.

The Portuguese driver dominated Round 8 of the 2020 season, the second race in as many days at the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Germany.

Run on the reverse configuration of the circuit, da Costa headed Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi to the flag.

Da Costa claimed an early lead after starting from pole position as Buemi was forced to go defensive to protect against the squabbling Alex Lynn and Nyck De Vries.

It allowed the DS Techeetah driver to open a small lead on the opening lap which would never be challenged.

Buemi’s charge was further blunted when he activated his first Attack Mode just as a Full Course Yellow was deployed after Maximilian Gunther lost his front wing.

No sooner had that ended but another was shown, this time for Sam Bird shedding bodywork.

Combined it nullified Buemi’s charge and left da Costa with the resources to see off any late charge with his own use of Attack Mode.

The result marked Da Costa’s third win of the season, while di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne are now tied on points for second in the championship.

Mitch Evans, who had sat second in the standings heading into the race, has slipped to fourth, though only a point in arrears of di Grassi and Vandoorne.

Formula E remains at Tempelhof for the final four races of the 2020 season, the next scheduled for August 8.

More Formula E News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com