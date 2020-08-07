Perez completes quarantine, could race this weekend

Sergio Perez could return to the Formula 1 grid at Silverstone this weekend after completing his quarantine period.

The Racing Point driver returned a positive coronavirus test ahead of last weekend’s British Grand Prix and was forced into quarantine together with his trainer and a member of his management team.

Nico Hulkenberg was a last minute substitution for the Mexican, lining up alongside Lance Stroll in the team with whom he raced for four seasons when it was known as Force India.

A statement by Racing Point confirmed that Perez has now observed the required quarantine period and could return as soon as this weekend.

“Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez’s period of quarantine has been completed,” the statement said.

“In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.

“The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning.”

Hulkenberg failed to start last weekend’s race when a sheared bolt prevented the engine from firing.

In the three races in which he has competed this season Perez has twice finished sixth and seventh on one occasion.

This weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix begins with opening practice at 20:00 AEST this evening.