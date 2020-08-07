Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 7.

2015: Track running delayed at KL City GP

The opening day of track running at the KL City GP has been delayed as locals continue work on finishing the street circuit.

2013: Adrian Burgess set for Walkinshaw switch

Red Bull Racing Australia team principal Adrian Burgess has been poached by Walkinshaw Racing to replace its existing managing director Steve Hallam.

2012: Ingall: No reason why I can’t win the Bathurst 1000

Hardened V8 stalwart Russell Ingall says he has moved into calculations to claim a third Bathurst 1000 after leading the Walkinshaw Racing-prepared Commodore a pair of stirring results at the Coates Hire Ipswich 300 meeting last weekend.

