NT revokes hotspots, Supercars personnel leave quarantine

The Northern Territory Government has revoked its declaration of some hotspots, allowing Supercars personnel to leave quarantine.

The Northern Territory Government has declared the City of Brisbane, Logan City, and the City of Ipswich in Queensland are no longer hotspots.

As such, people arriving in the Northern Territory today from former hotspots will not have to enter mandatory quarantine.

Speedcafe.com understands drivers and personnel who had been in the hotspots designated by the Northern Territory last week would serve a seven-day hotel quarantine.

However, just two days after arriving in Darwin, those who were quarantined in hotels are now allowed to leave.

“Using a Public Health risk approach to inform our decisions to revoke declared COVID-19 hotspots is a considered method,” said Chief Health Officer Doctor Hugh Heggie.

“In consultation with the Department of Health Public Health Executive Team, I closely monitor the daily data, review jurisdictional and modelling reports and the current epidemiology of COVID-19 in these Geographical Areas of Risks.”

On August 5 the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown was postponed while the affected personnel completed their mandatory quarantine period.

The CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint has also been delayed to an as yet to be confirmed date.