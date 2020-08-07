FIA rules Racing Point guilty in brake duct saga

Racing Point has been fined more than $650,000 and stripped of 15 points in the constructors’ championship for breaching Formula 1’s sporting regulations.

The team was the subject of protests at each of the last three grands prix, as Renault raised objections to the brake ducts on the RP20.

Renault alleged the brake ducts “are clearly based on and near-identical to the (brake ducts) of the 2019 Mercedes W10, with any potential difference being minor and the result of evolution of an original geometry.”

Though protests were lodged at the last three events, the penalty applies only to the first. For each subsequent event, the Hungarian and British Grands Prix, the team was reprimanded.

Having analysed the components in question, the stewards deemed “Racing Point did not design the (front brake ducts) used on the RP20 as required by (sporting regulations) Appendix 6 and, therefore, the respective protests are well founded.”

The lengthy ruling went on to clarify that the brake ducts meet the technical regulations, and are therefore only a breach of the sporting regulations.

As such, neither car was excluded as would typically happen for a breach of the technical regulations.

Racing Point will be able to continue using the brake ducts going forward, however, their use “remains an infringement of the (sporting regulations), but a Reprimand seems sufficient, because the actual infringement, namely the improper development of the (brake ducts) , is sufficiently covered with the penalty assessed at the Styrian Grand Prix,” the stewards noted.

That penalty is a 200,000 Euro fine for each car, with a loss of 7.5 points per car for that event. Both Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez retain the points they scored.