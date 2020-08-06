Townsville double-header tickets go on sale

Townsville is set to host the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on consecutive weekends after tickets went on sale for the double-header today.
Tickets for events on August 29-30 and September 5-6 appear to confirm the widespread rumour that the Reid Park Street Circuit would host back-to-back weekends, as first reported by Speedcafe.com.
The ticket launch via Ticketek appears to confirm a new event sponsor in NTI.
A double-header pass is listed at $110 for the four days of on-track action.
General admission ‘trackside’ tickets are available with no grandstand options currently listed.
While spectator limits haven’t been officially confirmed, Supercars previously indicated it would seek a 10,000 spectator capacity per day.
It is anticipated Supercars will confirm the double-header this week.
UPDATE: The relevant page on the Ticketek website has been removed since this story was published
