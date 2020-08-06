LATEST

Townsville double-header tickets go on sale > View

Supercars confirms tyre allocation for Darwin SuperSprint > View

Da Costa takes maximum points in Berlin > View

McLaren puts Di Resta on Silverstone standby > View

Supercars ‘absolutely looking’ at adding QR to calendar > View

Bargwanna to race against son in TCR > View

Supercars considering closing season at Bathurst 1000 > View

GALLERY: Supercars crews arrive in Darwin > View

Mid-week races tabled for rescheduled Darwin event > View

No spectators for Indianapolis 500 > View

Supercars confirms postponement of Darwin double-header > View

Motorsport Australia announces restructure > View

Home » News » Supercars » Townsville double-header tickets go on sale

Townsville double-header tickets go on sale

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 6th August, 2020 - 1:25pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Tickets for the double-header in Townsville have gone on sale

Townsville is set to host the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on consecutive weekends after tickets went on sale for the double-header today.

The Ticketek website offering tickets for the Townsville ‘Double Header’

Tickets for events on August 29-30 and September 5-6 appear to confirm the widespread rumour that the Reid Park Street Circuit would host back-to-back weekends, as first reported by Speedcafe.com.

The ticket launch via Ticketek appears to confirm a new event sponsor in NTI.

A double-header pass is listed at $110 for the four days of on-track action.

General admission ‘trackside’ tickets are available with no grandstand options currently listed.

While spectator limits haven’t been officially confirmed, Supercars previously indicated it would seek a 10,000 spectator capacity per day.

It is anticipated Supercars will confirm the double-header this week.

UPDATE: The relevant page on the Ticketek website has been removed since this story was published

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com