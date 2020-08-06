Supercars confirms tyre allocation for Darwin SuperSprint

Supercars has confirmed the tyre allocation for the second event at Hidden Valley Raceway, the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint.

For the first Darwin event, drivers will have two sets of soft compound tyres and three sets of hard tyres while the second Darwin event will see drivers receive five sets of soft tyres.

“We’ve made some changes to how the mixed tyre piece operates for the first event, and then for the second event it’s all one compound but the same format,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer during a media roundtable.

“So it gives us the opportunity to test it back-to-back again.”

It will mark the second time Supercars has employed the tyre rules.

The first event at Sydney Motorsport Park in late June saw teams given five sets of soft compound tyres.

However, the second event at the Sydney circuit saw cars allocated two sets of soft tyres and three sets of hard tyres.

The forthcoming BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown will see a Top 15 Shootout and three 38-lap races.

Drivers will be required to use the hard compound tyre throughout all of qualifying and the shootout.

Formats for the Darwin SuperSprint are still to be confirmed with twilight races during the middle of the week a possibility.