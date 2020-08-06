LATEST

Bottas extends Mercedes contract > View

Perez completes quarantine, could race this weekend > View

NTI signs three-year Townsville naming rights deal > View

Perkins Engineering book to be released > View

Compromised qualifying led to Mercedes tyre failures > View

Townsville double-header tickets go on sale > View

Supercars confirms tyre allocation for Darwin SuperSprint > View

ON THIS DAY: August 6 > View

Da Costa takes maximum points in Berlin > View

McLaren puts Di Resta on Silverstone standby > View

Supercars ‘absolutely looking’ at adding QR to calendar > View

Bargwanna to race against son in TCR > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: August 6

ON THIS DAY: August 6

By

Thursday 6th August, 2020 - 11:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 6.

2013: Todd Kelly slams V8 Supercars driving standards

Nissan Motorsport’s Todd Kelly has hit back at critics of his own driving in recent races by calling for a crackdown on those who fail to give racing room.

2014: Winterbottom, Ingall meet Wallabies at Bathurst

Defending Bathurst 1000 champion Mark Winterbottom and double winner Russell Ingall arrived at the mountain course two months ahead of schedule.

2011: Scott Dixon wins at Mid-Ohio

Scott Dixon has beat home Will Power to win the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com