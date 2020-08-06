Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 6.
2013: Todd Kelly slams V8 Supercars driving standards
Nissan Motorsport’s Todd Kelly has hit back at critics of his own driving in recent races by calling for a crackdown on those who fail to give racing room.
2014: Winterbottom, Ingall meet Wallabies at Bathurst
Defending Bathurst 1000 champion Mark Winterbottom and double winner Russell Ingall arrived at the mountain course two months ahead of schedule.
2011: Scott Dixon wins at Mid-Ohio
Scott Dixon has beat home Will Power to win the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
