McLaren puts Di Resta on Silverstone standby

Paul Di Resta has been nominated as reserve driver for McLaren at this weekend’s Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The call up comes due to the unavailability of McLaren’s usual pool of reserve drivers which are provided by Mercedes.

They include Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, both of whom are unavailable this weekend.

“As we have previously confirmed, we have an arrangement with Mercedes to use their reserve drivers in the event either Carlos or Lando are unable to race,” McLaren confirmed in a statement.

“With Stoffel Vandoorne unavailable due to his Formula E commitments and Esteban Gutierrez currently not eligible for a superlicence, Paul di Resta will be our standby driver this weekend.”

Di Resta had a seat fitting at McLaren’s factory on Wednesday morning but will otherwise have no contact with the team unless his services are required.

“Paul carried out a seat fit at the MTC this morning in compliance with the FIA COVID-19 protocols but will not be in close contact with the McLaren race team unless needed.

“Paul will continue his duties with Sky Sports F1 this weekend as planned.”

The 24-year-old last raced full-time in Formula 1 in 2013 though had a single outing with Williams in 2017 in place of Felipe Massa.

This weekend’s event gets underway with opening practice from 20:00 AEST on Friday.