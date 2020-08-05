Supercars confirms postponement of Darwin double-header

Supercars has confirmed the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown has been pushed back a week and a new date is set to be announced for the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship was set to host its fifth and sixth rounds at Hidden Valley Raceway on consecutive weekends.

Following extensive negotiations with the Northern Territory Government, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has confirmed the Darwin Triple Crown has been pushed back to August 15-16.

A new date for the Darwin SuperSprint is set to be announced soon, which could potentially be a mid-week race in the days following the first event in the Northern Territory.

It is expected more details will be released by Supercars today, detailing its COVID-Safe plan for the double-header.

Part of the plan will see Supercars teams isolated in a nearby hotel in a similar style to the Sydney Motorsport Park set-up in June and July.

Supercars officials, drivers, and teams are set to arrive in Darwin on Wednesday evening. Team transporters entered the Northern Territory from Queensland earlier today.

“Following intensive discussions over recent days and at the direction of the NT Government and the relevant health authority, the decision has been made to postpone this weekend’s event for seven days,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“This decision has been made to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of all of our people and the wider community in Northern Territory ahead of the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

“We would like to thank the NT Government and health authorities on working with Supercars on developing a plan that allows us to move forward with the Northern leg of our Championship.

“I would also like to thank our teams and fans for their ongoing flexibility to accommodate this year’s Championship.

“This is a decision Supercars supports to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Territorians.

“This announcement will have no bearing on our plans for any future events including the Townsville SuperSprint.”