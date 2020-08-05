Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 5.

2013: Innovation key to 2015 TV rights deal

V8 Supercars is determined to shake-up its race weekend formats next season as it refines its racing product ahead of the next media rights deal.

2015: Nissan’s blunt Bathurst 12 Hour message to V8s

Nissan Australia CEO Richard Emery has delivered a blunt message to V8 Supercars not to mess with the Bathurst 12 Hour’s successful evolution as a flourishing GT event.

2016: Richie Stanaway cleared for Sandown 500

Richie Stanaway has been released from his World Endurance Championship commitments to fulfil a co-driver appearance at the Wilson Security Sandown 500 for Super Black Racing.

