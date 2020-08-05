Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 5.
2013: Innovation key to 2015 TV rights deal
V8 Supercars is determined to shake-up its race weekend formats next season as it refines its racing product ahead of the next media rights deal.
2015: Nissan’s blunt Bathurst 12 Hour message to V8s
Nissan Australia CEO Richard Emery has delivered a blunt message to V8 Supercars not to mess with the Bathurst 12 Hour’s successful evolution as a flourishing GT event.
2016: Richie Stanaway cleared for Sandown 500
Richie Stanaway has been released from his World Endurance Championship commitments to fulfil a co-driver appearance at the Wilson Security Sandown 500 for Super Black Racing.
CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]