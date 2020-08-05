LATEST

ON THIS DAY: August 5 > View

Format locked in for two-day Imola grand prix > View

Keed, Henderson: Team 18 can beat ‘mothership’ Triple Eight > View

Marc Marquez to miss Czech MotoGP > View

APC’s Sandown round cancelled > View

Supercars team transporters awaiting border clearance > View

Jacobson relishes ‘remarkable experience’ at MSR > View

Ferrari seeks Racing Point rule clarification > View

ON THIS DAY: August 4 > View

Darwin preparations ongoing as Supercars, NT discussions continue > View

VIDEO: Carrera Cup Backstage Pass, Mick Ritter > View

Marquez undergoes further surgery on broken arm > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: August 5

ON THIS DAY: August 5

By

Wednesday 5th August, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 5.

2013: Innovation key to 2015 TV rights deal

V8 Supercars is determined to shake-up its race weekend formats next season as it refines its racing product ahead of the next media rights deal.

2015: Nissan’s blunt Bathurst 12 Hour message to V8s

Nissan Australia CEO Richard Emery has delivered a blunt message to V8 Supercars not to mess with the Bathurst 12 Hour’s successful evolution as a flourishing GT event.

2016: Richie Stanaway cleared for Sandown 500

Richie Stanaway has been released from his World Endurance Championship commitments to fulfil a co-driver appearance at the Wilson Security Sandown 500 for Super Black Racing.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com