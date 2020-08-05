Supercars crews finally arrive at Darwin International Airport.
The first Hidden Valley event will now take place on August 15-16, a week later than previously planned.
Photography: Speedcafe.com
GALLERY: Supercars crews arrive in Darwin > View
Mid-week races tabled for rescheduled Darwin event > View
No spectators for Indianapolis 500 > View
Supercars confirms postponement of Darwin double-header > View
Motorsport Australia announces restructure > View
Supercars set to postpone Darwin opener a week > View
Supercars transporters cross border, teams arrive at airport > View
Motorsport Australia hopeful of having Schenken in Queensland for Supercars > View
Queensland set to close border with New South Wales > View
Format locked in for two-day Imola grand prix > View
Keed, Henderson: Team 18 can beat ‘mothership’ Triple Eight > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]