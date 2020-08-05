LATEST

Darwin double-header set to be postponed a week > View

Supercars transporters cross border, teams arrive at airport > View

Motorsport Australia hopeful of having Schenken in Queensland for Supercars > View

Queensland set to close border with New South Wales > View

ON THIS DAY: August 5 > View

Format locked in for two-day Imola grand prix > View

Keed, Henderson: Team 18 can beat ‘mothership’ Triple Eight > View

Marc Marquez to miss Czech MotoGP > View

APC’s Sandown round cancelled > View

Supercars team transporters awaiting border clearance > View

Jacobson relishes ‘remarkable experience’ at MSR > View

Ferrari seeks Racing Point rule clarification > View

BREAKING: Darwin double-header set to be postponed a week…CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Home » News » Supercars » Darwin double-header set to be postponed a week

Darwin double-header set to be postponed a week

By

Wednesday 5th August, 2020 - 12:07pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Hidden Valley Raceway

Supercars is set to announce its double-header in Darwin at Hidden Valley Raceway will both be postponed by a week.

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown will now take place on August 15-16 while the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint will take place on August 22-23.

The decision comes following extensive negotiations between Supercars and the Northern Territory Government.

Supercars officials, teams, and drivers will be flown from Brisbane to Darwin this afternoon and taken into managed isolation.

Team transporters only entered the Northern Territory this morning.

From Darwin, teams will travel directly to Townsville where Supercars will host its seventh round of the championship on August 29-30.

A double-header in Townsville is also expected to take place, which could see Supercars host four rounds in a row.

Last Friday there was doubt cast over the Darwin events after the Northern Territory Government declared Brisbane City, Logan, and Ipswich as hotspots.

Anyone who has been in a designated hotspot in the preceding 14 days must undertake a 14-day hotel quarantine at their expense.

Supercars acknowledged the declaration, but since then has not made an official statement on the status of the forthcoming events in Darwin.

It is anticipated an official confirmation of the delay will come this afternoon.

More to follow…

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com