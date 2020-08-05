Darwin double-header set to be postponed a week

Supercars is set to announce its double-header in Darwin at Hidden Valley Raceway will both be postponed by a week.

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown will now take place on August 15-16 while the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint will take place on August 22-23.

The decision comes following extensive negotiations between Supercars and the Northern Territory Government.

Supercars officials, teams, and drivers will be flown from Brisbane to Darwin this afternoon and taken into managed isolation.

Team transporters only entered the Northern Territory this morning.

From Darwin, teams will travel directly to Townsville where Supercars will host its seventh round of the championship on August 29-30.

A double-header in Townsville is also expected to take place, which could see Supercars host four rounds in a row.

Last Friday there was doubt cast over the Darwin events after the Northern Territory Government declared Brisbane City, Logan, and Ipswich as hotspots.

Anyone who has been in a designated hotspot in the preceding 14 days must undertake a 14-day hotel quarantine at their expense.

Supercars acknowledged the declaration, but since then has not made an official statement on the status of the forthcoming events in Darwin.

It is anticipated an official confirmation of the delay will come this afternoon.

More to follow…