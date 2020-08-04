Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 4.
2012: Craig Lowndes extends Ipswich streak in Race 16
Craig Lowndes has recorded his fourth consecutive victory at Queensland Raceway by taking out Race 16 of the 2012 V8 Supercars Championship at the Coates Hire Ipswich 300.
2013: Report reveals details of Texas fight
Details of a physical altercation between V8 Supercars Commission chairman Mark Skaife and a Holden Motorsport public relations representative earlier this year in Austin, Texas, have been revealed.
2011: Production car ace gets V8 Supercars chance
Australian production car racer Jake Camilleri will get his first taste of a V8 Supercar next month.

