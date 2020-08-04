Motorsport Australia reveals criteria to award Supercars title

Motorsport Australia has outlined the criteria Supercars should meet for the Australian Touring Car Championship title to be awarded.

As the category jostles its 2020 calendar, Motorsport Australia has confirmed Supercars must conduct at least six rounds across a minimum of four states or territories.

So far the championship has hosted four rounds which include the season-opening Adelaide 500, the cancelled Melbourne 400, and the two most recent Sydney SuperSprint events.

Despite the Melbourne 400 falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic, Speedcafe.com understands the event is still counted towards the championship as cars qualified.

Currently, the championship has not met all the criteria to award the championship having only raced in South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales.

As long as this weekend’s BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown in the Northern Territorygoes ahead, it will have hosted events in enough states.

Motorsport Australia is anticipating it will award the Australian Touring Car Championship in 2020 and can award the championship in cases of force majeure.

“Motorsport Australia’s Championship policy states that this Championship should be contested over a minimum of six rounds per calendar year in no fewer than four states or territories, subject to exceptional circumstances (such as force majeure) or if otherwise approved by Motorsport Australia,” a Motorsport Australia spokesperson said.

“The International Sporting Code does not specify that an International Series needs to be conducted over a minimum number of rounds and locations.

“As such, Motorsport Australia expects Supercars will be able to award the 60th Australian Touring Car Championship at the conclusion of its season in 2020.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is currently led by Scott McLaughlin of the Shell V-Power Racing Team on 802 points.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Jamie Whincup lies second on 695 points with Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert in third on 610 points.

The championship is set to continue with the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown and CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint on August 8-9 and 15-16 respectively.