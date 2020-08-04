APC’s Sandown round cancelled

The MRF Tyres Australian Production Cars’ Sandown round scheduled for the end of August has been cancelled following Victoria’s State of Disaster declaration.

APC was to have seen out its season on the Australian Motor Racing Series bill, but all remaining rounds are now ‘under review’ according to an announcement from the former’s organisers.

“Unfortunately, with the present situation, it is simply impossible to commit to any dates and therefore the MRF Tyres APC is back to the drawing board,” said Category Manager, Iain Sherrin.

“We are a national competition and without free movement possible between many of the states of Australia we simply cannot commit to a calendar with any fairness to the majority of our competitor base.

“Having said that, we are continuing to work around the clock with stakeholders; so that when or if it becomes possible to hold rounds this year, we will be ready to do so.

“We would like to send our thanks to all of our competitors, our sponsors and our other valued supporters for their continued understanding and patience during this exceptionally difficult time in history.”

Following a trip to Sandown on August 28-30, APC was to have appeared at Sydney Motorsport Park in September, Queensland Raceway in October, and The Bend in December.

However, New South Wales’ border with Victoria is closed; hotspot declarations mean that Queensland is closed to Sydneysiders and Victorians; and South Australia is refusing access from Victoria while requiring arrivals from NSW and the Australian Capital Territory to enter quarantine.