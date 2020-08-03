LATEST

ON THIS DAY: August 3

ON THIS DAY: August 3

By

Monday 3rd August, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 3.

2017: Nissan loses test day after rules breach

Nissan Motorsport has effectively lost a test day from its allocation following a breach of the evaluation day regulations.

2015: Tekno searches for answers after QR disaster

Tekno Autosports has been left to investigate the reasons behind a disastrous run of form that appears to have put paid to Shane van Gisbergen’s championship chances.

2010: Johnson: I’d be nowhere without ‘The Rock’

Dick Johnson says that he wouldn’t be where he is today if he didn’t hit ‘The Rock’ at Bathurst in 1980.

