ON THIS DAY: August 3

2017: Nissan loses test day after rules breach
Nissan Motorsport has effectively lost a test day from its allocation following a breach of the evaluation day regulations.
2015: Tekno searches for answers after QR disaster
Tekno Autosports has been left to investigate the reasons behind a disastrous run of form that appears to have put paid to Shane van Gisbergen’s championship chances.
2010: Johnson: I’d be nowhere without ‘The Rock’
Dick Johnson says that he wouldn’t be where he is today if he didn’t hit ‘The Rock’ at Bathurst in 1980.
