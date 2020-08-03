Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, August 3.

2017: Nissan loses test day after rules breach

Nissan Motorsport has effectively lost a test day from its allocation following a breach of the evaluation day regulations.

2015: Tekno searches for answers after QR disaster

Tekno Autosports has been left to investigate the reasons behind a disastrous run of form that appears to have put paid to Shane van Gisbergen’s championship chances.

2010: Johnson: I’d be nowhere without ‘The Rock’

Dick Johnson says that he wouldn’t be where he is today if he didn’t hit ‘The Rock’ at Bathurst in 1980.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.