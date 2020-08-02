IndyCar set to postpone Mid-Ohio double-header

Reports emanating from the United States claim the Mid-Ohio IndyCar double-header scheduled for the end of August will be postponed.

It’s claimed concerns surrounding the COVID-19 situation will see the two events moved later in the year, potentially as late as October.

Organisers announced last week that the Mid-Ohio venue would play host to two races, having initially been scheduled to host just one.

That announcement came after events in Portland and Monterey were cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

In Ohio, similar concerns have seen state health officials put large gatherings under pressure.

That would likely see the event run without fans, which would in turn result in financial losses for the promoter, Green Savoree Race Promotions.

It’s hoped by pushing the date for the event back that fans may be permitted.

The two Mid-Ohio events currently remain formally scheduled for August 29-30.

IndyCar is next in action for the Indianapolis 500, on August 23.