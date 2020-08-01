LATEST

Three events cancelled, one added to MotoGP calendar > View

Date change for WRC Rally Turkey > View

QR willing to host Supercars next weekend > View

Stroll sets Friday pace ahead of British GP > View

NT Major Events 'monitoring' Queensland COVID-19 situation > View

Supercars responds to NT hotspot declaration > View

Hulkenberg replaces Perez for British Grand Prix > View

NT declares Brisbane a COVID hotspot > View

Kelly Racing discover potentially catastrophic engine issue > View

Collectable company launches scale model of Johnson rock > View

GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2004, the one-two > View

Davison joins Network 10 for Hidden Valley telecast > View

Home » News » Bikes » Three events cancelled, one added to MotoGP calendar

Three events cancelled, one added to MotoGP calendar

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 1st August, 2020 - 9:36am

Share:

LinkedIn

MotoGP has announced changes to its 2020 calendar pic: MotoGP.com

The MotoGP calendar has changed once again following the cancellation of three events and addition of one.

Races in Argentina, Thailand, and Malaysia have all been formally cancelled after initially being postponed.

Their demise is somewhat offset by the addition of an event in Europe will be added at a to-be-confirmed venue over the November 20-22 weekend.

That event will become the finale to the 2020 season, and follow two events at Valencia.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they will be very much missed on the 2020 calendar,” said Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“The passion of the fans who often travel across continents to enjoy MotoGP with us in Termas de Rio Hondo, Buriram and Sepang is incredible, creating as they do such an incredible atmosphere and welcome for the sport.

“However, we are delighted to add another Grand Prix in Europe to the 2020 calendar, and reveal our new agreement that will see MotoGP racing in Thailand and Buriram until at least 2026.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding.”

Brno hosts the next round of the 2020 MotoGP season on August 9, following two events at Jerez which kick started the campaign.

Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo currently heads the standings with two wins, 10 points clear of Maverick Vinales on the factory Yamaha.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com