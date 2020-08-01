Three events cancelled, one added to MotoGP calendar

The MotoGP calendar has changed once again following the cancellation of three events and addition of one.

Races in Argentina, Thailand, and Malaysia have all been formally cancelled after initially being postponed.

Their demise is somewhat offset by the addition of an event in Europe will be added at a to-be-confirmed venue over the November 20-22 weekend.

That event will become the finale to the 2020 season, and follow two events at Valencia.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they will be very much missed on the 2020 calendar,” said Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“The passion of the fans who often travel across continents to enjoy MotoGP with us in Termas de Rio Hondo, Buriram and Sepang is incredible, creating as they do such an incredible atmosphere and welcome for the sport.

“However, we are delighted to add another Grand Prix in Europe to the 2020 calendar, and reveal our new agreement that will see MotoGP racing in Thailand and Buriram until at least 2026.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding.”

Brno hosts the next round of the 2020 MotoGP season on August 9, following two events at Jerez which kick started the campaign.

Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo currently heads the standings with two wins, 10 points clear of Maverick Vinales on the factory Yamaha.