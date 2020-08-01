LATEST

Date change for WRC Rally Turkey

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 1st August, 2020 - 9:06am

Sebastien Ogier

A date change for the WRC Rally Turkey will see the event move forward a week in an effort to create space for further events to be added later in the year.

The Turkish event will now run from September 18-20 and will form the fifth round of the world championship.

Events in Germany, Italy, and Japan follow, the latter on November 19-22.

The switch means the event will be held two weeks after Rally Estonia (September 4-6) which restarts the WRC season following lockdown.

The date switch provides us with options if we wish to introduce further events to the 2020 calendar and we’re extremely grateful to TOSFED for its flexibility in what are challenging times for sport across the world,” said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel.

Marmaris, a popular holiday resort in Turkey, is open for business and welcoming tourists. Competitors and fans can feel confident about travelling there again after the Coronavirus lockdown.

The event will, of course, run with Covid-19 protocols in place. FIA and WRC Promoter guidelines will be applied to Turkey’s health laws to create a safe environment for all involved and for fans to enjoy.”

Sebastien Ogier currently leads the 2020 championship after three rounds, holding an eight point advantage over Elfyn Evans.

