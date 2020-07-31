Supercars responds to NT hotspot declaration

Supercars has responded to the Northern Territory’s Brisbane COVID-19 declaration, stating that it is in discussion with authorities.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner made the announcement this evening, with the City of Brisbane and two other South East Queensland local government areas becoming hotspots effective the start of tomorrow.

The decision means that any person who has visited the Brisbane, Ipswich, and/or Logan LGAs in the last 14 days must observe 14 days of quarantine upon arrival in the NT.

A Supercars spokesperson said in a statement provided to Speedcafe.com, “Supercars is aware of the announcement made this evening by NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner.

“Discussions are underway with all key health and government authorities.

“Supercars will release further information in due course.”

The Gold Coast LGA, where most teams have set up either temporarily or permanently, is not included in the declaration.

However, Triple Eight Race Engineering is based in the Brisbane suburb of Banyo, and at least one driver is understood to live in inner Brisbane.