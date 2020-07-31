LATEST

SRT boss had ‘doubts’ about Rossi > View

ON THIS DAY: July 31 > View

Norris to sport new helmet design for British GP > View

Perez tests positive for coronavirus, will miss British GP > View

Expressions of interest open for Australian GT commercial rights > View

Supercars announces Darwin naming rights sponsor > View

Team 18 look to fast-track success despite COVID-19 chaos > View

Mountain bike crash puts Pye in hospital > View

GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2003, Ambrose's first > View

Reynolds, Lew Fatt reveal baby on the way > View

BUCKET LIST: National Military Vehicle Museum, Edinburgh, SA > View

GALLERY: National Military Vehicle Museum > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 31

ON THIS DAY: July 31

By

Friday 31st July, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 31.

2011: Jenson Button wins at inclement Hungaroring

Jenson Button has done it again – winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in difficult weather conditions.

2016: Supercars Formula 5000 proposal ruffles feathers

A Supercars backed proposal to form a rival single seater category to the new Formula Thunder 5000 series has been met with resistance.

2013: V8 Supercars targets regional street races

Amid a period of rationalisation V8 Supercars is exploring the opportunity of developing more street races in regional areas of Australia.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com