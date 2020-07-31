Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 31.

2011: Jenson Button wins at inclement Hungaroring

Jenson Button has done it again – winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in difficult weather conditions.

2016: Supercars Formula 5000 proposal ruffles feathers

A Supercars backed proposal to form a rival single seater category to the new Formula Thunder 5000 series has been met with resistance.

2013: V8 Supercars targets regional street races

Amid a period of rationalisation V8 Supercars is exploring the opportunity of developing more street races in regional areas of Australia.

