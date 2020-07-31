Norris to sport new helmet design for British GP

Lando Norris will sport an alternate helmet design at this weekend’s British Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver will don a largely white design bearing his name, personal logo, and even a picture of his car in an effort submitted by a six-year-old as part of a competition.

Norris unveiled the winning design via his Twitch stream.

“It reminds me a lot of when I was younger, designing helmets, drawing away, just when I was like five, six, seven years old, printing off hundreds of helmet designs, colouring them in and doing whatever,” he said.

“It’s very different to what I’m used to. All this glitz and glamour and sparkly bits and swooshes and cool stuff, I just went with something that reminded me of me when I was young.”

Drivers this year are free to make more wholesale changes to their helmets from race to race.

It was a practice which had been outlawed in 2015 after drivers such as Sebastian Vettel had begun adopting a new design for every race.

This weekend’s British Grand Prix, an event Sergio Perez will miss after testing positive for the coronavirus, begins at 20:00 AEST this evening with opening practice.