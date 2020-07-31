New boardwalk opens at Mount Panorama

A new boardwalk which runs along the top of the Mount Panorama circuit has officially been opened.

The walkway spans 1.7km from Griffins Bend to the Bathurst Light Car Club, near the exit of Forrest’s Elbow, through a combination of ground level and elevated sections.

It also includes two viewing platforms, one of which is situated just above the Mount Panorama sign at Skyline.

The boardwalk was conceived with a view to enhancing pedestrian safety by providing a safe route off the race track itself, and has been funded to the tune of $1 million each from Bathurst Regional Council and the New South Wales Government.