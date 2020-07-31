LATEST

New boardwalk opens at Mount Panorama > View

Hamilton targeting ‘at least’ three more years in F1 > View

SRT boss had ‘doubts’ about Rossi > View

ON THIS DAY: July 31 > View

Norris to sport new helmet design for British GP > View

Perez tests positive for coronavirus, will miss British GP > View

Expressions of interest open for Australian GT commercial rights > View

Supercars announces Darwin naming rights sponsor > View

Team 18 look to fast-track success despite COVID-19 chaos > View

Mountain bike crash puts Pye in hospital > View

GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2003, Ambrose's first > View

Reynolds, Lew Fatt reveal baby on the way > View

Home » News » National » New boardwalk opens at Mount Panorama

New boardwalk opens at Mount Panorama

Daniel Herrero

Friday 31st July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Mount Panorama boardwalk pic: Mount Panorama Circuit Facebook

A new boardwalk which runs along the top of the Mount Panorama circuit has officially been opened.

The walkway spans 1.7km from Griffins Bend to the Bathurst Light Car Club, near the exit of Forrest’s Elbow, through a combination of ground level and elevated sections.

It also includes two viewing platforms, one of which is situated just above the Mount Panorama sign at Skyline.

The boardwalk was conceived with a view to enhancing pedestrian safety by providing a safe route off the race track itself, and has been funded to the tune of $1 million each from Bathurst Regional Council and the New South Wales Government.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com