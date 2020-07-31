LATEST

Hulkenberg replaces Perez for British Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By

Friday 31st July, 2020 - 7:59pm

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg has been drafted into the Racing Point squad for this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix in place of Sergio Perez.

A positive result to a routine coronavirus test on Thursday saw the Mexican enter 10 days of compulsory quarantine.

It rules him out of both this weekend’s British Grand Prix, and next weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, also to be held at Silverstone.

Without a named reserve or test driver, there was no immediate replacement available to Racing Point.

Hulkenberg has now been confirmed by the team, marking a return to the sport after parting ways with Renault at the end of 2019.

“I was on my way to the Nürburgring for another racing project when the call from Otmar (Szafnauer, Team Principal) came,” said Hulkenberg.

“That was less than 24 hours ago, so it feels a bit surreal for me right now, but I like a good challenge and this is certainly one.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation for Racing Point and Checo. He’s a buddy of mine, an old team-mate and I wish him a speedy recovery. I’ll step in and try do the best I can for the team!”

Szafnauer added: “Having to find a replacement for Sergio at short notice is no easy task, but in Nico we’ve got a fantastic supersub who the team knows very well.

“He’s certainly being thrown in at the deep end, but he’s a fast learner and I’m sure he will get up to speed quickly.”

Hulkenberg will partner Lance Stroll at the team, having previously spent four years (2012, 2014-2016) with the operation while known as Force India.

The 32-year-old German is currently without a drive after being dropped by Renault in favour of Esteban Ocon.

His first taste of the Racing Point RP20 will come during opening practice, which begins at 20:00 AEST.

