GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2004, the one-two

Friday 31st July, 2020 - 3:30pm

After the official unveiling of the restored SBR BA Pirtek Falcon this week, Speedcafe.com takes a look back pictorially at the 2004 season in which Marcos Ambrose drove the car to his second consecutive Supercars title.

SPORT MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
1_Ambrose R11_01481
08FT4155
SPORT MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
SPORT MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
SPORT MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
Ambrose_MH_4663
Ambrose_MH_4720
Crowd_05554
SBR Pics EC R13_04982
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 7 WINTON, VICTORIA.
V8 Ambrose Ingall R3_5490
V8 ambrose kiss MarkH_696[1]
SPORT MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
V8 ambrose pit MarkH_708
V8 Ambrose R3_5486
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 8 ORAN PARK, SYDNEY
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 8 ORAN PARK, SYDNEY
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 8 ORAN PARK, SYDNEY
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 8 ORAN PARK, SYDNEY
V8 SUPERCAR ROUND 8 ORAN PARK, SYDNEY
V8 Clipsal MarkH_607[1]
V8 R8 Mark H_9805
V8 R8 Mark H_9841
V8 R8 Mark H_9843
V8 R8 Mark H_9845
V8 R8 Mark H_9851
V8 R8 Mark H_9854
V8 R8 Mark H_9861
V8 Race 1 start_MH_4714

