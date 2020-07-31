After the official unveiling of the restored SBR BA Pirtek Falcon this week, Speedcafe.com takes a look back pictorially at the 2004 season in which Marcos Ambrose drove the car to his second consecutive Supercars title.
GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2004, the one-two > View
Davison joins Network 10 for Hidden Valley telecast > View
TCR, S5000 openers postponed further > View
S5000 approved to race at Bathurst > View
New boardwalk opens at Mount Panorama > View
Hamilton targeting ‘at least’ three more years in F1 > View
SRT boss had ‘doubts’ about Rossi > View
Norris to sport new helmet design for British GP > View
Perez tests positive for coronavirus, will miss British GP > View
Expressions of interest open for Australian GT commercial rights > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]