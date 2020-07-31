LATEST

Davison joins Network 10 for Hidden Valley telecast > View

TCR, S5000 openers postponed further > View

S5000 approved to race at Bathurst > View

New boardwalk opens at Mount Panorama > View

Hamilton targeting ‘at least’ three more years in F1 > View

SRT boss had ‘doubts’ about Rossi > View

ON THIS DAY: July 31 > View

Norris to sport new helmet design for British GP > View

Perez tests positive for coronavirus, will miss British GP > View

Expressions of interest open for Australian GT commercial rights > View

Supercars announces Darwin naming rights sponsor > View

Team 18 look to fast-track success despite COVID-19 chaos > View

Home » News » Supercars » Davison joins Network 10 for Hidden Valley telecast

Davison joins Network 10 for Hidden Valley telecast

Daniel Herrero

Friday 31st July, 2020 - 3:09pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Will Davison

Network 10 has announced Will Davison as part of its telecast of next month’s BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown, and live coverage of the Townsville event.

Davison has been named in the on-air team as a pundit for the Hidden Valley event on August 8-9, which 10 will also show live, alongside hosts Scott Mackinnon and Kate Peck.

The two-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner lost his full-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drive when 23Red Racing folded in May.

“Rev-head reporters Scott Mackinnon and Kate Peck will be joined by two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison, to breakdown the race and provide expert opinion and insight while hosting the weekend’s coverage,” reads a media alert, in part, from Network 10.

It also names Townsville on August 29-30 as its “next live race event”, with the North Queensland meeting having been part of its original allocation of live telecasts before the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship calendar was turned on its head due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alert therefore suggests that the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint, which will take place on the weekend after the first Hidden Valley event, will be live only on Fox Sports.

Network 10’s coverage of the Darwin Triple Crown will commence on Saturday, August 8 at 12:00 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com