VIDEO: Tickford Racing check in to Sea World Resort

Watch Cameron Waters and Jack Le Brocq slide in to the Sea World Resort on the Gold Coast where the team has temporarily based itself.
Imagine looking after valet parking and these two show up! A little bit of fun we’ve gotten up to since touching down at @SeaWorld | @ShowtimeFMX 🏎️#JoinTheStampede | #VASC pic.twitter.com/5VrcMC5iHv
— Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) July 30, 2020
