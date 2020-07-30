Reynolds, Lew Fatt reveal baby on the way

Penrite Racing driver David Reynolds and partner Tahan Lew Fatt have revealed they will be parents soon.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner and former Big Brother contestant have confirmed they’re expecting their first child in early 2021.

Reynolds and Lew Fatt have been based out of the Gold Coast while Melbourne- and Sydney-based teams stay in Queensland due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 35-year-old father-to-be described the surreal moment he found out Lew Fatt was pregnant.

“Tahny did the test and she just started screaming,” Reynolds told foxsports.com.au.

“I was just silent, I had no words. I sat down and stared into space thinking what does this all mean and she was dancing around.

“It’s a whole new world, a whole new adventure but it’s just weird that I’m on the road while all this stuff is going on in the background and we don’t have a home and can’t go back to our house in Melbourne.”

Already Reynolds has said he’ll skip next year’s scheduled Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour for the birth should they clash.

“We’re due the week of the (Bathurst) 12 hour or around that time but I can miss that one, no dramas, even though I love doing it,” said Reynolds.

“We actually did plan to have an early year baby because that’s when there’s no racing going on.”

Lew Fatt said the news was an emotional experience, especially seeing the ultrasound for the first time.

“Dave was acting really cool about it and then we got in there and he was like ‘that’s our baby’ and because he was crying, I lost it even more,” she said.

The Penrite Racing driver will return to racing with back-to-back rounds at Hidden Valley Raceway over August 8-9 and 15-16 respectively.