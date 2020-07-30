Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 30.

2014: Dunlop Series to run 250km Bathurst support

The Bathurst round of the Dunlop Series will feature a single 250km race this season, V8 Supercars has announced.

2012: Tim Slade to revert to old Lucky 7 livery for Queensland

Tim Slade will compete in the Coates Hire 300 at Queensland Raceway with a revised Lucky 7 Racing livery.

2010: 2011 V8 calendar starts to take shape

The 2011 V8 Supercars Championship Series calendar is beginning to take shape, with a number of possible changes on the cards.

