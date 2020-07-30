LATEST

SRT boss had ‘doubts’ about Rossi > View

ON THIS DAY: July 31 > View

Norris to sport new helmet design for British GP > View

Perez tests positive for coronavirus, will miss British GP > View

Expressions of interest open for Australian GT commercial rights > View

Supercars announces Darwin naming rights sponsor > View

Team 18 look to fast-track success despite COVID-19 chaos > View

Mountain bike crash puts Pye in hospital > View

GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2003, Ambrose's first > View

Reynolds, Lew Fatt reveal baby on the way > View

BUCKET LIST: National Military Vehicle Museum, Edinburgh, SA > View

GALLERY: National Military Vehicle Museum > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 30

ON THIS DAY: July 30

By

Thursday 30th July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 30.

2014: Dunlop Series to run 250km Bathurst support

The Bathurst round of the Dunlop Series will feature a single 250km race this season, V8 Supercars has announced.

2012: Tim Slade to revert to old Lucky 7 livery for Queensland

Tim Slade will compete in the Coates Hire 300 at Queensland Raceway with a revised Lucky 7 Racing livery.

2010: 2011 V8 calendar starts to take shape

The 2011 V8 Supercars Championship Series calendar is beginning to take shape, with a number of possible changes on the cards.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com