Mountain bike crash puts Pye in hospital

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 30th July, 2020 - 6:56pm

Scott Pye

Scott Pye has been hospitalised after a mountain bike crash while training with Shane van Gisbergen left him with a knee infection.

The DeWalt Racing driver suffered a cut to his knee from a rock while out riding on the Gold Coast earlier this week, which subsequently became infected.

Pye has since been administered antibiotics and may stay in the hospital for up to 48 hours.

“I have found myself in hospital, I fell off my bike a couple of days ago and I have an infection in my knee,” Pye said in a video posted to Facebook.

“So I’m going to be here for the next day I would say just until my antibiotics are done and then released.”

While laid up in bed, Pye took the opportunity to take questions from fans via his Twitch stream.

The 30-year-old said he doesn’t expect the injury will have any impact on contesting the double-header in Darwin, which begins on August 8-9 and continues on August 15-16.

