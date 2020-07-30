LATEST

GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2003, Ambrose's first > View

Reynolds, Lew Fatt reveal baby on the way > View

BUCKET LIST: National Military Vehicle Museum, Edinburgh, SA > View

GALLERY: National Military Vehicle Museum > View

VIDEO: Tickford Racing check in to Sea World Resort > View

Queensland Raceway owner confirms no Supercars contact > View

Supercars teams isolated amid COVID-19 scare > View

VIDEO: Daniel Ricciardo: No Brakes Episode 1 > View

Johnson realises childhood dream with IndyCar outing > View

Italian GP to run behind closed doors > View

Semi-pro Jacobson grateful for financial aid from Supercars > View

LIVE STREAM: TCR Australia SimRacing Series Event 4 > View

Home » News » Supercars » GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2003, Ambrose’s first

GALLERY: Stone Brothers Racing 2003, Ambrose’s first

By

Thursday 30th July, 2020 - 4:59pm

Share:

LinkedIn

As SBR Week presented by Pirtek continues on Speedcafe.com we have a pictorial look at the 2003 season which saw Marcos Ambrose secure the championship which finished in controversial circumstances at Eastern Creek Raceway

4 Ambrose - 2264
08FT2170
Bathurst_2003_01
Bathurst_2003_02
Bathurst_2003_03
Bathurst_2003_06
Bathurst_2003_07
Bathurst_2003_09
Bathurst_2003_10
Bathurst_2003_11
Bathurst_2003_13
D52B8243
D52B8262
Marcos Ambrose-64
Marcos winning pics 5183
R2 P3 4 ambrose -0010960
SBR Crew R79546
SBR Crew R79548
SBR Crew10512
SBR Crew10514
SBR EC-6590
SBR EC-6630
SBR EC-6692
SBR EC-6701
sbr5422-
sbr5438-
sbr5439-
sbr5444-
sbr5445-
sbr5447-
sbr5455-

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com