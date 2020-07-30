GALLERY: National Military Vehicle Museum

Over the years there have been some solid links between the Defence forces of Australia and motorsport.
The ADF has used major Australian motorsport events to activate marketing and recruitment campaigns with vehicles on the ground and in the air – who could ever forget the airshows at the Gold Coast Indy event?
Ironically, this week’s bucket list destination is the National Military Vehicle Museum which is located in the Northern Adelaide Suburb of Edinburgh.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]