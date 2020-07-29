Zanardi stable after further neurological surgery

Alex Zanardi’s condition has been reported as stable by doctors after further neurological surgery following his move back to intensive care.

Zanardi underwent the latest operation at the San Raffaele Hospital near Milan, where he had been transferred last week due to instability of his condition after a short period in rehabilitation.

“The day after the transfer to the Neurosurgical Intensive Therapy, directed by Professor Luigi Beretta, the patient underwent a delicate neurosurgical procedure performed by Professor Pietro Mortini, director of the Operative Unit of Neurosurgery, for the treatment of some late complications due to the primary head injury,” read a statement from the San Raffaele.

“At the moment, the clinical and radiological tests confirm the success of the aforementioned treatments, and the current clinical conditions of the patient, still hospitalised in the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit, appear stable.”

The Italian was hit by a truck while competing in a paracycling race in Siena on June 19 (local time) and has now been operated on four times for neurological injuries.

As well as 41 Formula 1 grand prix starts and two CART series wins, Zanardi collected four Paralympic Gold medals across the London 2012 and Rio 2016 games.