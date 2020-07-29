LATEST

VIDEO: Ross and Jim Stone recount Supercars success > View

Motorsport Australia ‘not giving up’ on SMP Championships round > View

Supercars say new rules, formats ‘well received’ > View

Randle confirms Queensland move amid Victorian outbreak > View

Queensland closes border to Sydney > View

Zanardi stable after further neurological surgery > View

Ex-Ricciardo engineer returning to circuit with Albon > View

ON THIS DAY: July 29 > View

Silverstone a litmus test for Renault updates > View

Ferrari chairman admits wins not likely until 2022 > View

Talabani recounts ‘bittersweet’ rise and fall of Altima > View

GALLERY: Restored Ambrose Pirtek BA Falcon > View

Home » News » Supercars » VIDEO: Ross and Jim Stone recount Supercars success

VIDEO: Ross and Jim Stone recount Supercars success

By

Wednesday 29th July, 2020 - 5:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

As part of Stone Brothers Racing week presented by Pirtek, Speedcafe.com founder and owner Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray sat down for a casual chat with Ross and Jimmy Stone.

Murray was the team’s Media Manager during its three championship-winning seasons in 2003, 2004 and 2005 and has maintained a long-term personal relationship with the Kiwi pair.

They chat about the good and the bad from three of the most exciting and controversial years in Supercars competition.

The trio got together in Brisbane at SS Signs, which provided its studio for the official unveiling of the restored Pirtek BA Falcon that Marcos Ambrose drove to the 2003 and 2004 championships.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com