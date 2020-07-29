VIDEO: Ross and Jim Stone recount Supercars success

As part of Stone Brothers Racing week presented by Pirtek, Speedcafe.com founder and owner Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray sat down for a casual chat with Ross and Jimmy Stone.

Murray was the team’s Media Manager during its three championship-winning seasons in 2003, 2004 and 2005 and has maintained a long-term personal relationship with the Kiwi pair.

They chat about the good and the bad from three of the most exciting and controversial years in Supercars competition.

The trio got together in Brisbane at SS Signs, which provided its studio for the official unveiling of the restored Pirtek BA Falcon that Marcos Ambrose drove to the 2003 and 2004 championships.