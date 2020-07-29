LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 29

Wednesday 29th July, 2020 - 10:00am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 29.

2013: Dick Johnson hails dogged team resurgence

Dick Johnson was left proud, humbled and utterly exhausted after an emotional week culminated in a stunning return to victory for his famous V8 Supercars team.

2011: Tonio Liuzzi’s secret V8 Supercars head start

V8 Supercars’ number one Gold Coast drawcard Tonio Liuzzi has a small head start over his international V8 rivals.

2010: Glenn Seton: Unfinished goals at Bathurst

It is well documented that Glenn Seton is in all likelihood the best driver to have competed regularly at Bathurst without scoring a win.

