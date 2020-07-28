Win a one-off print of the back-to-back SBR Pirtek Falcon

To celebrate the restoration of the Stone Brothers Racing Pirtek Falcon which Marcos Ambrose drove to the 2003 and 2004 Supercars championships, Speedcafe.com is giving away an original piece of artwork.

The exclusive one-off print created by ssMedia’s Scott Yorston, will come with a personal message and the signatures of Ross and Jimmy Stone and Marcos Ambrose.

The panoramic piece measures 25.4cm x 76.2cm (10 inch x 30 inch) and is printed on satin matte high quality paper.

It features the Pirtek BA Falcon in both its championship colours from 2003 and 2004, the series trophy from those years, and some ghosted images of Ambrose in the background.

All you have to do to enter the competition hosted by Speedcafe.com before 23:59 AEST on Sunday, August 2.

Yorston has also created a limited run of 200 back-to-back prints which are on sale through his website.

“This SBR Pirtek Falcon of Marcos Ambrose is one of the most iconic in Australian motorsport history and it has been a pleasure to work on this project,” said Yorston.

“The piece we have created for the Speedcafe.com give-away is a one-off with a few special tweaks and I am sure the signatures will make it a valued addition to someone’s collection.

“If you are not lucky enough to win the print, you will still be able to buy one of the 200 limited edition pieces we have created.”

The Pirtek Falcon has been painstakingly restored from the ground up during the last couple of years by the Stones at their Yatala workshop in Queensland.

“It has been a long project and it’s nice to have it done,” said Ross Stone.

“It is great we can team with Speedcafe.com to tell a few stories this week and for Scott (Yorston) to create a special one-off print to give-away.

“We think Scott has done a terrific job on the artwork and we are sure plenty of fans will want these keepsakes in their collections.”

Yorston, a well-known Australian automotive artist, released the first of a series of limited edition prints paying tribute to Stone Brothers Racing’s time in the Australian Supercars Championship in May.

The first two prints feature Ambrose’s Pirtek BA Falcon in 2004 championship-winning colours and Russell Ingall’s Caltex BA Falcon in 2003 livery.

For the remainder of 2020, ssMedia will be releasing prints of all SBR cars raced in the Supercars Championship, as well as Mark Winterbottom’s Development Series-winning AU Falcon from 2003, which won five of six events.

The officially-endorsed prints are created using the highest quality illustration programming and CAD illustrations, ensuring every print is as close to a photo as possible and available in A2 size.

The official Stone Brothers Racing Prints Collection is now on sale – click here for more.

Click here to view ssMedia on Networkcafe.com.au.