Supercars confirms race lengths for Darwin

Tuesday 28th July, 2020 - 3:39pm

The first Darwin event takes place on August 8-9

Supercars has confirmed the format and race lengths for the forthcoming BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The weekend is almost identical to those seen at the last two Sydney Motorsport Park events, however, race lengths are slightly shorter.

Once again a rookie-only practice session will kick off proceedings on Saturday following by two all-in practice sessions.

A two-part qualifying will be followed by a Top 15 Shootout.

Race 13 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will last 38 laps (109km).

Sunday will see no practice sessions with just two back-to-back 10-minute qualifying sessions to determine the grids for Race 14 and Race 15 respectively.

All three races across the weekend will run for 38 laps.

The Darwin Triple Crown takes place on August 8-9 and will be followed by the Darwin SuperSprint on August 15-16.

Supercars has previously confirmed soft and hard compound tyres will be used for the Darwin Triple Crown.

Tyre allocation for the second Darwin event is still to be confirmed.

Saturday
10:10–10:30
Rookie-only practice
10:50–11:20 Practice 1
11:50–12:20 Practice 2
1:05–1:15
Qualifying Part 1 for Race 13
1:20–1:30
Qualifying Part 2 for Race 13
1:40–2:20
Top 15 Shootout for Race 13
3:30–4:17
Race 13 (38 laps)
Sunday
11:40–11:50
Qualifying for Race 14
11:55–12:05
Qualifying for Race 15
1:20–2:07
Race 14 (38 laps)
3:30–4:17
Race 15 (38 laps)

