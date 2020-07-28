LATEST

Supercars announces new qualifying tyre rule for Darwin > View

Supercars confirms race lengths for Darwin > View

New ‘TA 100 Cup’ for National Trans Am > View

Behind the scenes work pays dividends for Percat > View

Rossi thought ‘Maybe it’s time to stay at home’ before Jerez podium > View

VIDEO: Inside the Kelly Racing tour bus > View

Miller explains ‘nothing’ Andalucia crash > View

Restored SBR Ambrose Pirtek Falcon officially unveiled > View

Beretta backs return of Supercars to Seven > View

ON THIS DAY: July 28 > View

Win a one-off print of the back-to-back SBR Pirtek Falcon > View

IndyCar cancels Portland, Laguna Seca > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars announces new qualifying tyre rule for Darwin

Supercars announces new qualifying tyre rule for Darwin

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 28th July, 2020 - 4:20pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Teams will be limited to hard compound tyres in Saturday qualifying

Supercars has announced drivers will only be able to contest Saturday’s qualifying and shootout on hard compound tyres at the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

The new rule follows a raft of changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen personnel limits enforced and tyre restrictions enacted.

Following the second Virgin Australia Supercars Championship event at Sydney Motorsport Park, there were some suggestions that drivers should all qualify on one compound.

Since then, Supercars has decided to mandate the use of a single compound for the three-part qualifying.

Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess said the new rule would alleviate confusion.

“From our learnings from SMP2, qualifying and the Shootout at the last event was a little bit confusing because people were on different tyres because race strategies were already being actioned,” Burgess told the official Supercars website.

“So this time we’ve thought it best to keep everybody all on one tyre compound so that the natural pecking order is sort of resumed.

“And from that point on, the tyre strategy will kick off in earnest from the first race.”

Drivers will be able to use either hard or soft compound tyres for Sunday’s two qualifying sessions.

The Darwin Triple Crown takes place on August 8-9 at Hidden Valley Raceway.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com