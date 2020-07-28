LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 28 > View

Win a one-off print of the back-to-back SBR Pirtek Falcon > View

IndyCar cancels Portland, Laguna Seca > View

Marquez reveals x-rays of broken arm > View

Le Brocq lauds Wischusen, Tickford for ‘unexpected’ success > View

GALLERY: Team 18 at Ross Stone Racing > View

VIDEO: Open Doors, an AlphaTauri documentary > View

POLL: How frequently should Supercars be on free-to-air TV? > View

ON THIS DAY: July 27 > View

Rossi reveals ‘political problem’ after return to podium > View

Gardner survived ‘four or five massive saves’ > View

Triple-header F1 events 'cannot be the new standard' > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 28

ON THIS DAY: July 28

By

Tuesday 28th July, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 28.

2013: V8 Supercars paddock left to investigate tyres

V8 Supercars’ Dunlop control tyres have been thrown into the spotlight following a spate of punctures in Race 24 at Ipswich.

2018: Driver, marshal hospitalised after huge Spa crash

A driver and marshal have been taken to hospital following a frightening crash during a Lamborghini Super Trofeo support race at the 24 Hours of Spa.

2015: Parity politics no distraction for Winterbottom

Mark Winterbottom won’t be unsettled by those questioning the aerodynamic performance of Prodrive’s FG X Falcons as he chases a maiden V8 Supercars title.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com