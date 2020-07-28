Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 28.
2013: V8 Supercars paddock left to investigate tyres
V8 Supercars’ Dunlop control tyres have been thrown into the spotlight following a spate of punctures in Race 24 at Ipswich.
2018: Driver, marshal hospitalised after huge Spa crash
A driver and marshal have been taken to hospital following a frightening crash during a Lamborghini Super Trofeo support race at the 24 Hours of Spa.
2015: Parity politics no distraction for Winterbottom
Mark Winterbottom won’t be unsettled by those questioning the aerodynamic performance of Prodrive’s FG X Falcons as he chases a maiden V8 Supercars title.
