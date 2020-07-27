Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 27.

2016: HRT parks ‘weird’ Tander chassis

Garth Tander is set for a chassis change ahead of Sydney Motorsport Park as the Holden Racing Team bids to understand ‘weird behaviour’ with its current #2 Commodore.

2013: 60/60 continuing to divide V8 Supercars paddock

Drivers remain split over the merits of the 60/60 Super Sprint format that has caused its share of chaos since being introduced this season.

2011: Third generation Johnson samples go-kart

A third generation of Johnson could begin racing as soon as next year, with Steven’s son Jett having had his first taste of go-karting.

