ON THIS DAY: July 27

2016: HRT parks ‘weird’ Tander chassis
Garth Tander is set for a chassis change ahead of Sydney Motorsport Park as the Holden Racing Team bids to understand ‘weird behaviour’ with its current #2 Commodore.
2013: 60/60 continuing to divide V8 Supercars paddock
Drivers remain split over the merits of the 60/60 Super Sprint format that has caused its share of chaos since being introduced this season.
2011: Third generation Johnson samples go-kart
A third generation of Johnson could begin racing as soon as next year, with Steven’s son Jett having had his first taste of go-karting.
