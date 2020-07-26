Ricciardo: Vettel would be in ‘foreign territory’ at Racing Point

Daniel Ricciardo says that Sebastian Vettel would have to be patient in the “foreign territory” of a midfield team if he does indeed move to Racing Point.

Vettel’s seat at Scuderia Ferrari will be taken over by Carlos Sainz at season’s end but he could find a home at Racing Point despite both of its drivers holding contracts for 2021.

The German is a four-time world champion, scooping the drivers’ titles every year from 2010 to 2013 at Red Bull Racing, and a race winner in 10 of the 12 seasons prior to 2020.

Vettel and Ricciardo drove together at Red Bull in 2014 before the former moved to Ferrari, while the latter has not finished on the podium since his surprise switch to the Renault F1 Team in 2019.

Although Racing Point, which becomes the Aston Martin team next year, enjoys Mercedes power and has punched above its weight so far this year, Ricciardo anticipates that Vettel would be in for a different experience, at least initially.

“For Seb, in his situation he has had pretty much his whole career in the sport running at the front,” said the Australian, according to Formula 1’s official website.

“I would say that probably every year he has contested in F1 he has been on the podium, if not won.

“If it is the case that he goes into a midfield team, it is foreign territory for him. It requires a bit more of an open mind, and some patience, but that is up to him and where he sees the next chapter of his career.

“If he still has the will and drive to compete at the top level, then I hundred percent think he should continue in the sport. But if it is in the midfield it is normally a longer play. You have to show commitment not just for another 12 months but two or three years.

“But that is something only he could answer. As a previous team-mate, I like Seb, I certainly respect him in the sport.

“That is why, if he wishes to continue, I hope he finds a place where he is happy.”

Vettel has admitted only to “loose talks” with Racing Point, while Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer says that incumbent Sergio Perez’s loyalty will be considered in its deliberations.