ON THIS DAY: July 26

By

Sunday 26th July, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 26.

2016: Pither proud of lasting Lentino tribute

Super Black Racing’s maiden Supercars pole position stands as a fitting tribute to the competitive nature of its late owner Tony Lentino, says driver Chris Pither.

2014: Rosberg on pole as Vettel threatens in Hungary

Nico Rosberg continued to flourish by snaring his sixth pole position of the season in an eventful qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

2011: Castroneves confirmed for Gold Coast grid

Stone Brothers Racing has confirmed that Helio Castroneves will return to the Armor All Gold Coast 600 this year alongside Tim Slade.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

